Waynedale shooting ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman found shot to death in a Waynedale neighborhood earlier this week has been identified.

Fort Wayne police were called to a home in the 6500 block of Old Trail Road, just northwest of the intersection of Bluffton and Lower Huntington Roads, at about 4:45am Tuesday, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

22-year-old Kiara Murphy of Fort Wayne was in serious condition when police got to her; she later died at an area hospital.

Murphy’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner, making her death the 29th homicide of the year in Allen County.