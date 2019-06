DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Waterloo man is in critical condition after he was ejected from his tractor last night in a crash.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say a Chevy Monte Carlo was going south on CR 27 near CR 18 at around 9:45 when it came upon a John Deere tractor in the road without any lights on.

That’s when the car rear-ended the tractor, ejecting the driver. The driver of the tractor was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, from Ashley, suffered minor injuries.