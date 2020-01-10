Waterloo man caught with drugs, stolen handgun

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): A Waterloo man tracked down by police for a parole violation ended up in more trouble Thursday.

30-year-old Jeromy Hurd was found by U.S. Marshals and offers of the Auburn Police Department at a home in Garrett at about 3:55pm. They got permission to search the home, where they also found a stolen handgun, 1.6-pounds of marijuana, 82 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 25 morphine pills, 24 hydrocodone pills, and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Hurd was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on a warrant for violating his parole and faces a number of other charges related to the drugs and firearm.