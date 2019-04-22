Water main replacement project to close parts of N. Clinton Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Phase 1 of a two-phase water main replacement project begins Tuesday in downtown Fort Wayne.

Click photo to enlarge.

Water delivery pipes will be replaced to support the homes and businesses along N. Clinton Street.

During construction, the outside lane of southbound N. Clinton St. will be closed from Grove Street to Dalgren Avenue. Access will still be available to nearby businesses including AutoZone and The Salvation Army.

Motorists using the southbound lanes on N. Clinton St. should plan for extra time in their commute.

As the pipework on Phase 1 progresses, the restrictions will move north. Upon completely, Phase 1 will include the replacement of the pipe on N. Clinton St. from Grove St. to Edgewood Ave., and then on Edgewood Ave. from Lima Rd to Figel Ave.

Phase 2 will go through the Board of Public Works bidding process next month.