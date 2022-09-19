Warsaw telecomm facility shutting down

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Minnesota-based KGPCo. has notified the state it is shutting down its telecommunications manufacturing facility in Warsaw and 189 people lose their jobs. The company, which manufactures devices for optical fiber networks, says it is struggling with a raw material shortage.

The company says the layoffs primarily involve employees who work on the production of its FlexNap systems that are used for the deployment of fiber optics in distribution networks.

In January 2021, the company announced it was hiring 200 people for the Kosciusko County facility.

KGP says the reduction will occur in three waves on November 10, December 2 and January 6. The layoffs are expected to be permanent.