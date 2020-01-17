Warsaw police seek robbery suspect

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw Police are continuing their search for a suspect wanted for robbing the Walgreens in Warsaw on Thursday.

Police responded to the pharmacy on East Center Street just before 2:30 PM, where they say a white male wearing a black sock hat and a black coat with tattoos on his neck entered the business.

During that time, he demanded narcotics from the pharmacy technician while placing his hand in his coat pocket and employees feared he was armed. Police say the suspect fled on foot and searched the area with a K-9 unit, but they were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department.