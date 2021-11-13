Warsaw police searching for cop impersonator

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw are on the lookout for a man who allegedly tried to “arrest” a woman while he was impersonating a cop.

Police say they first learned of the situation yesterday, but it actually occurred ten days earlier on November 2nd, at 11:30pm. A woman says she was stopped on eastbound U.S. 30 near Springhill Road by a black Toyota SUV with a single blue rotating light on the roof.

A tall white man with muscular build and blue eyes, wearing a black face mask, black ball cap, and black polo shirt, approached her vehicle and ordered her to get out of the SUV, telling her she was under arrest and that she needed to go back to his vehicle.

The woman says she saw him place his hand on top of a holstered handgun on his belt, and now believing he was not an actual police officer, she fled the scene.

She reported the incident to her employer and a family member. However, it didn’t end up being reported to police until ten days later, causing a delay in police possibly tracking down the man.

If you have any information on the case, call Warsaw Police at 574-385-2208.