Warsaw police investigating after multiple car windows damaged

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – The Warsaw Police Department says that they are investigating after an estimated 20 cases of car windows being damaged throughout Warsaw and Kosciusko County.

The investigation shows that the windows were shot out or damaged as far south as North Manchester in Wabash County. The incidents took place between the 18th and 24th of this month.

Police believe that there may be more cases that have not yet been reported.

They also say that they several suspects connected to the cases.

They are asking if anyone has additional information, or needs to file a report, to call Central Dispatch at (574) 372-9511.