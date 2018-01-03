Warsaw PD seeks suspect in gas station armed robbery

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): The Warsaw Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery.

The Freedom Express on the 800 block of East Center Street in Warsaw was reportedly robbed at knife point around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials describe the suspect as a white male wearing a black leather jacket with a white stripe on the sleeves, blue jeans, blue/white shoes. The suspects face was covered by a black/white Jack Daniels bandana and sunglasses.

Video surveillance has been released for the public to review, you can see it here.

Warsaw Police, assisted by Indiana State Police, were in the area surrounding the gas station. However, they were unable to locate the suspect Tuesday.

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and left the clerk in the cooler of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department Detective Division at 574-372-9540.