Warsaw manufacturer hiring up to 200 employees

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw fiber optics manufacturer KGPCo is hiring up to 200 employees.

The jobs come after the company announced they are expanding its facility in Warsaw. Positions available include fiber optic assemblers, fiber optic cable cutters, fiber optic cable final testers and fiber optic cable splicers. No previous experience working with fiber optic cable is required.

Employees work 10-hour shifts Monday-Thursday, with day and night shifts available. The climate-controlled facility follows a mask mandate and has daily cleanings.

They are looking to fill positions at the Detroit Street manufacturing plant and at the distribution center on Winona Avenue.

Those interested can call 574-269-4999, email warsaw.careers@kgpco.com or visit the company’s website here.