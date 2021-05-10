Warsaw man killed Pierceton crash

PIERCETON, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Pierceton.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 1st Street north of Tulip Street in Pierceton at about 12:40 a.m. Deputies say that the driver of an SUV was going south on 1st Street when he crossed the center line north of Tulip. The SUV left the road on the east side, struck a tree and then two homes.

The passenger, Dontaye Y. Cain, 28 of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the SUV was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with minor injuries.