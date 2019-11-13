Warsaw man killed in crash with semi truck

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man died in a crash yesterday involving an SUV and a semi truck.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5000 block of south State Road 13 at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple calls regarding a crash between an SUV and a semi truck.

Deputies say a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Robert M. Porter, 22 of Warsaw, crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck the semi truck. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.