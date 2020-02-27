Warsaw man charged with attempted murder, battery

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A 50-year-old Warsaw man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, for a stabbing that happened almost a week ago.

Juan Ramirez Garcia is charged with attempted murder and multiple battery charges over an attack on a woman in a home on East Levi Lee Road in Warsaw last Saturday.

Court documents say he’s accused of trying to intentionally kill the woman, and also that he did so in the presence of a child.

He’s in custody at the Kosciusko County Jail, with a $500,000 surety plus $250 cash bond.

Read the court filing at the following link: Garcia Filing