Warsaw man arrested for stabbing roommate

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a roommate Monday afternoon.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call at the Johnson Mobile Home Park at just past 4:30pm. There they were told that 39-year-old Scott Blevins had gotten into an argument with his wife, shoving her and trying to slice the tires of her vehicle so she couldn’t leave.

His roommate intervened and was stabbed in the torso. He was treated at the scene but refused medical transport.

Blevins is charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.