Warsaw man arrested on drug charges after fleeing from officials

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man is behind bars on drug charges after a three-month investigation.

The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement TEam (NET 43) conducted undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Austin Nathaniel Zarse totaling 176.28 grams along with a 9mm handgun, high-capacity clips and ammunition.

When officers approached Zarse on Monday, he fled and drove into a field where he got stuck in water.

He is charged with three felony counts of dealing methamphetamine in excess of 10 grams, three felony counts of possession of methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams, felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and felony resisting law enforcement.

Zarse was taken into custody in the Kosciusko County Jail, where he is held on a $150,000 bond.