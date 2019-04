KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Warsaw man was arrested in West Lansing, Michigan Monday.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies received an anonymous tip, locating Scott Lennox, 50, at a motel in West Lansing.

He was taken into custody without incident on warrants for the following:

Two counts of Fraud on a Financial Institution (Level 5 Felonies)

Six counts of Theft (Level 6 Felonies)

Failure to Appear Bench Warrant, no bond

Lennox is currently awaiting extradition to Indiana.