Warsaw man arrested for possession of child pornography

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Indiana State Police Press Release): On November 5, 2020, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested a Kosciusko County man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

The Indiana State Police ICACTF received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a residence in the 3200 block of East Old Colony Road, Warsaw, IN by the Indiana State Police with assistance from the Warsaw Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, George Vincent Glaser, 43, was arrested and transported to the Kosciusko County Jail on four felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Anyone having any information related to cyber-crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.