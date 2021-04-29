Warsaw man arrested after bomb threat

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man is in custody after allegedly making a bomb threat yesterday morning.

According to the Warsaw Police Department, someone attached a hand-written note – directed toward the Kosciusko County Probation Department – to a county building Wednesday morning.

Police showed up just after 7 am and did an extensive search, but say they didn’t find any bomb or anything else suspicious. A quick review of area surveillance cameras led them to 38-year-old Travis Lee Henson, who is now being held in the Kosciusko County Jail.

Police say downtown Warsaw and the surrounding area were not in any danger.

