Warsaw doctor to challenge Banks in GOP Primary

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A longtime area doctor is challenging Indiana Congressman Jim Banks in the Republican Primary this May.

Dr. Christopher Magiera of Warsaw tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he knows it’ll be extremely tough to challenge the two-term incumbent, but he thinks it’s worth it:

“As opposed to just about every other politician in Washington, I will follow the Constitution, 100%, always,” he says.

But Magiera’s facing opposition from his own party: Kosciusko County GOP Chairman Mike Ragan says he’s firmly behind Banks.