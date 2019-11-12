Warsaw Bank Robbery suspect sought

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Warsaw police are searching for the suspect in the robbery of the First Federal Bank on Center Street that happened just before 1-PM today.

Detective Sergeant Brad Kellar tells WOWO News that the suspect entered the bank dressed in a black hoodie with a black and red covering over his face and then passed a note to the teller. No weapon was displayed. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a male in his 20’s with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department at (574) 372-9511.