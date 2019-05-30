Warren to hold Fort Wayne Town Hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the Democratic Party’s most prominent 2020 Presidential candidates will be holding a town hall meeting in Fort Wayne.
MSNBC announced last night that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will be holding a town hall as part of the network’s “All In” program in Fort Wayne on June 5th at 8pm.
A location has not yet been announced.
Last week, WOWO News reported that Fort Wayne was among the sites being considered for a uniquely-formatted “town hall” where a candidate would be answering questions directly from the living rooms of several area homes.
Oh yes, one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent 2020 Presidential candidates indeed! Another prime example of quality the Democrats have to offer the American people. Ex: She didn’t have Rich Hollywood parents to buy her way into Harvard so she just claimed to be Native American to get at the top of the list. Lucky for her, the recent DNA test proved that she was 1/1000 of 1% Central American… Sounds like proof to me. Therefore, She could be the first “Native American” ….and woman President …so vote for Warren!