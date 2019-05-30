Warren to hold Fort Wayne Town Hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the Democratic Party’s most prominent 2020 Presidential candidates will be holding a town hall meeting in Fort Wayne.

MSNBC announced last night that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will be holding a town hall as part of the network’s “All In” program in Fort Wayne on June 5th at 8pm.

A location has not yet been announced.

Last week, WOWO News reported that Fort Wayne was among the sites being considered for a uniquely-formatted “town hall” where a candidate would be answering questions directly from the living rooms of several area homes.