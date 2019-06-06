Warren talks Trump, jobs during Fort Wayne Town Hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 2020 Presidential Candidate and Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren held a Town Hall meeting in Fort Wayne last night. Warren commented on many topics, such as the current state of politics:

“It’s too much like a horse race. This isn’t a horse race. It’s the future of our country,” Warren said.

One audience member asked how she would fight climate change while also assuring that Fort Wayne’s GM plant wouldn’t be hurt:

“Great question,” she replied. “It’s a lot like, for me, what it was like for landing on the moon… we invested in science, we innovated like crazy, and we counted on American workers. If we do those three things, we can not only clean up our country and planet, we can build a manufacturing future.”

Dave Springer was one of the attendees at Ceruti’s Bergstaff Place. He tells WOWO News he’s a Trump supporter, but wanted to hear what Warren had to say:

“I think her personality is wonderful. I think she did an outstanding job tonight. But that being said, I’m still a Donald Trump supporter.”

Springer said Warren made a critical error when she said she would support impeaching President Trump. Springer says Trump should instead be allowed to complete his term and let the voters decide.

Warren also made a stop earlier in the day in Elkhart. She’s one of nearly two dozen Democrats all vying for the 2020 nomination to try and unseat President Trump.

Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Joyce issued the following response to the event: “Elizabeth Warren’s pie-in-the-sky proposals would wreak havoc on Fort Wayne and Indiana’s economy. In this manufacturing-intensive state, Warren’s opposition to the USMCA trade deal only further exacerbates the notion that she has no idea what she’s talking about. Meanwhile, Hoosiers are thriving in President Trump’s booming economy and will reward him with four more years come November 2020.”