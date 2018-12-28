Warrant issued for Heritage High School student involved in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A warrant for arrest has been issued for a Fort Wayne teenager following last month’s fatal crash.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Na Lay, 18, is facing five counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon after being involved in a crash that left a 17-year-old Heritage High School student dead.

The crash happened on November 5. A car carrying six high school students flipped over in the 9100 block of Wayne Trace between Maples Road and Vallyd Acre Drive.

Ar Zi Za La, 17 of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene. One student was listed in serious condition, another in critical, and three others sustained minor injuries.

Investigators say Nay La, the driver, was racing another car when he swerved to avoid hitting a truck and rolled the car off of the road.