Wanted Steuben County sex offender caught in Texas

BROWN COUNTY, TX. (WOWO): A sex offender wanted out of Steuben County was arrested Wednesday in Texas.

Police had been looking for 26-year-old Samuel Smith of Angola for almost eight weeks for failing to comply with sex offender registration laws before he was taken into federal custody by the US Marshals Service in Brown County, TX.

Smith is accused of violating the Adam Walsh Act, which is the federal Sex Offender and Notification Law, by moving from his last registered address without notifying local authorities.

He’s still in federal custody pending an appearance before a judge in Abilene, TX.