Wanted fugitive arrested in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Noble County.

Noble County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip that Walter Spriggs, 49, was living in a home in Cromwell. Spriggs was wanted out of Wabash County on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

A search warrant was issued, and Spriggs was arrested at the home near 1560 N and 1200 W without incident.

The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Koscuisko County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in Sprigg’s arrest.