Walorski’s Congressional Ballot Replacement Selected

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Representative Jackie Walorski’s Congressional ballot replacement was selected Saturday afternoon in Mishawaka.

Rudy Yakym will take her spot on the ballot for the 2nd Congressional District. He once worked as Walorski’s campaign finance director and has been endorsed by her husband, Dean Swihart.

The Associated Press reports that, out of 12 candidates, Yakym was chosen by a Republican precinct committee. WISH TV also says that Yakym was chosen after one round of voting. He will be the district’s Republican nominee in both the general and special elections, which will be held on November 8th.

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill received the next-highest number of caucus votes, getting 86 to Yakym’s 205.