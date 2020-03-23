Walmart to hire thousands in response to demand

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): Walmart says it plans to hire 2,000 Hoosiers by the end of May to work in stores, clubs, and distribution and fulfillment centers.

The retailer says it’s beefing up its staff due to the coronavirus outbreak and heavy demand at stores. The effort is part of a massive hiring plan by the world’s largest retailer to add 150,000 employees this spring.

The company says it has reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time.

Walmart says it is implementing an expedited hiring practice to reduce it to a 24-hour process.

The company also announced a cash bonus for current hourly workers as it deals with the health crisis.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates. Every hourly worker employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2.

It also intends to accelerate the timeline of its quarterly bonus schedule.