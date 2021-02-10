Walmart, Sam’s Club locations to administer COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANA (WOWO): Hoosiers can soon schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations throughout the state.

Beginning February 12, eligible customers can schedule their shot via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Indiana.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines, and you do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment.

For a list of Walmart stores in each state administering the vaccine, click here.