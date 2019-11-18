Walmart hiring 45 for Auburn distribution center

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The Auburn Walmart distribution center is hiring 45 people as they host a hiring event on Friday.

These full-time jobs will include order fillers and RSR-Lift drivers. Pay starts at $17.30 an hour, going up to $18.58 an hour based on work area, shift and schedule. All positions also include medical, vision and dental insurance, matching 401 (k), paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

The hiring event will be held on Friday, November 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1729 State Road 8 in Auburn. This will include information on what jobs are available, the application process and a chance to meet with the management team. Interested applicants can also apply here.

The Auburn distribution center serves 132 Walmart stores in the region.