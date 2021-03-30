Walmart announces Open Call, Hoosier entrepreneurs invited to apply

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business): The nation’s largest retailer is hosting its annual open call for Indiana entrepreneurs who want to see their products on Walmart shelves. Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. says the application process for its eighth annual Open Call is now open.

The retailer is looking for new, niche, and innovative products that are made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.

Last year, nine Indiana companies took part in the Open Call. Four entrepreneurs made it out of the first round, including Caitie Gehlhausen of Cicero who founded Socket Lock-It.

The deadline to apply for participation in this year’s Open Call is April 30. The application and additional information about the event are available by clicking here.

The virtual event is set for June 30. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives.