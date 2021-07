NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Walgreens is recalling a baby toy set due to a choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh rattle sets are under a recall because a piece of the rattle can detach and young children could choke on it.

So far there have been eight reports of the issue happening, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall impacts about 54,000 rattle sets that were sold between September 2019 and January 2020.

