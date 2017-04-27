Waking up to storm damage, more rain on the way

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Rain, wind and hail pounded the WOWO listening area Wednesday night, leaving behind downed tree limbs and power lines.

As of 6:30 a.m., Thursday, more than 1,500 Indiana Michigan Power Customers within the Fort Wayne area were without power. I&M crews are aware of the outages and are assessing the damage. They are hoping to have power fully restored by Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile more rain is on the way. Forecasters with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana say there’s at least a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mostly throughout Thursday morning. It’s the first of four straight days of rain, with showers expected Friday evening continuing all day Saturday and bringing more thunderstorms on Sunday.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Be sure to text the word NEWS to 46862 to have text alerts sent to your mobile device so you can stay up to date on any flood or thunderstorm warnings that may be headed your way.