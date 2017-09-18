Wabash woman arrested after six-week-old son screened positive for heroin

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wabash woman has been arrested after detectives discovered her six-week-old son tested positive for heroin and morphine.

22-year-old Emma Moore was arrested on warrant alleging a felony charge for neglect of a dependent. The warrant was served by officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department.

Indiana State Police Detective Josh Maller started the investigation on August 9, 2017 after receiving information from the Wabash County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services (WCDCS) that a six-week-old Wabash boy had possibly been neglected.

A drug screen revealed the boy tested positive for heroin and morphine.

According to a doctor, the only way for a child to obtain heroine in their system would be to ingest it orally or breathe in the powder.

Maller developed a probable cause and issued a warrant for Moore’s arrest. The warrant was served on September 14.