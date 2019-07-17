Wabash police investigating man’s death

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO): Wabash City Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Main Street just before 11 after reports of a loud bang. Once on the scene, officers found a man who had already died near the street.

Police later identified the man as Richard Alex Watkins, 31 of Wabash. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

No further details have been released.

If you have any information on this case, call Wabash City Police at 260-563-1112.