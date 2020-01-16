Wabash man arrested on child seduction charges

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Wabash man has been arrested after he was accused of performing sexual acts on a teenager.

Charles G. Marseilles, Jr., 46, was arrested Wednesday by an Indiana State Police detective on felony charges of child solicitation by a child care worker for sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct with a child and child solicitation by a child care worker engaged in fondling or touching of a child 16 to 17 years of age.

An investigation was started after the Wabash County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services reported that Marseilles allegedly performed sex acts on a 16 year old resident at Whites Residential and Family Services Facility last month, where Marseilles worked at the time.

The investigation found that Marseilles committed sexual acts on a boy while he was working at the facility as a campus life specialist.

He is no longer employed there.