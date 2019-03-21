Wabash man arrested for allegedly making bomb threat

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wabash man was served an arrest warrant Thursday while already being held at the Wabash County Jail on unrelated charges.

An investigation of a reported bomb threat at the Wabash County Judicial Center led to the arrest of Chad Miller, 28.

On March 11, an officer with the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation after a Wabash County Judicial Center employee allegedly found a note indicating a threat to explode the building. The employee found the note near the main entrance of the business around 5 a.m.

The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was sent to the center, but they did not find any suspicious devices.

During the investigation, the officer developed enough probable cause to arrest Miller, after it was known that he was supposed to appear in court on the morning of the alleged bomb threat. Miller failed to appear, resulting in the issue of a warrant for his arrest. Miller was arrested on March 15.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Miller was served the arrest warrant related to the bomb threat investigation, alleging two felony charges for false reporting and intimidation where a threat is to commit a forcible felony.