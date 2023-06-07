Wabash County officials asking for public’s help in 2022 homicide

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in the death of 38-year-old April D. Greene.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the body of the Liberty Mills woman was recovered from the Eel River, just outside of Liberty Mills, on May 30, 2022.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Ryan Short at 260-225-8119, Detective Karsten Karney at 260-255-8104, or Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.