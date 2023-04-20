Wabash County man arrested after posting threat to schools

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday after receiving information about a threat posted online directed towards schools.

The department was contacted by the Lincolnshire, Illinois Police Department after a threat had been flagged on a live-stream social networking service saying, “I’m going to go around and shoot every school I see”.

The user had posted personal info within the profile and police were able to obtain a search warrant to arrest him at Manchester University in North Manchester, where he is employed by an outside company.

The man had also been given a no trepass warning for school grounds at a Wabash County school after displaying aggressive attitude towards staff on back-to-back days. He is said to have been upset regarding a child custody issue. He was also recently served with an Order for Protection regarding a domestic partner that he had children with.