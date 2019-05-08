Voters reject Dekalb Central improvement plan

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Voters turned down a facility improvement plan for DeKalb Central Schools last night.

With 58% of voters saying “no,” the ballot measure called for an increase of the property tax rate by a maximum of 33.9 cents to cover a $37.6-million facility improvement plan.

It had already been approved by the school board, but was forced to the ballot after a group called the Concerned Citizens of DeKalb County collected enough signatures back in February to put it up to the public for a vote.

If passed, James R. Watson Elementary School, DeKalb Middle School, and DeKalb High School would all have received upgrades, plus there would be work done on the outdoor athletic fields, and a new fieldhouse would’ve been built.