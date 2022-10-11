Voter Registration Ends Tuesday, Early Voting Set To Begin Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The last day to register to vote in this year’s mid-term election is today. Hoosiers can register online at www.indianavoters.com or by returning a completed registration form in person at locations including a county’s voter registration office or county clerk’s office. Although Election Day isn’t until November 8th, early voting begins Wednesday. Early voting is just one of three ways to cast your ballot. The other two are to vote in person on election day, or to vote by mail.

Those interested in voting by mail can call 260-449-7329 for more information.

Early voting begins Wednesday at select locations across Allen County.

Residents can vote at Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays Oct. 12-28, and 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Those hours change to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5. The final day of early voting is 8 a.m. until noon Oct. 7.

Allen County also operates four satellite locations from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5:

• Indiana Wesleyan University, 8211 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

• Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing

• Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road