Voter registration ends Monday, April 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Voter registration for the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 3, will end at the close of business on Monday, April 4.

Those wishing to register to vote or submit any changes to their voter registration records must do so at the Allen County Voter Registration Office, located at One E. main Street, suite 176 in the Rousseau Centre. The officer is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you have a current and valid Indiana driver’s license or ID card, you may register online or make changes here through 11:59 p.m. on April 4. You may also check the status of your voter registration or check your polling location at that website or by calling the Allen County Voter Registration at 260-449-7154.

To be eligible to vote, you must have lived at your current address for 30 days prior to the election, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 on or before Nov. 8, 2022, and you cannot be currently imprisoned for the conviction of a crime.