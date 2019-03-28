Voter registration deadline approaching for Municipal Election

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Those who wish to vote in this year’s Municipal Primary Election have just over a week to register.

Voters must either register, or submit any changes to their voter registration records, by the end of the business day on Monday, April 8.

To register to vote, you must have lived at your current address for 30 days prior to the election, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old on or before November 5, 2019, and cannot be currently imprisoned for the conviction of a crime.

Anyone with a current or valid Indiana driver’s license or ID card can register online at IndianaVoters.com or visit the Allen County Voter Registration Office on E. Main Street.

The Municipal Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, May 7.