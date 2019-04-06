Volunteers needed for international event in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 2019 International Blind Sports Federation’s Goalball and Judo International Qualifier will take place in Fort Wayne this summer from June 28 through July 10.

The event is being hosted by Turnstone and the United States Association of Blind Athletes. This will be one of the final opportunities for elite athletes to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in the sports of goalball and blind judo.

The event will be the first time it has ever been hosted in the United States.

Volunteers can now register if they would like to be part of the competition. This event will require over 600 volunteers to run the event for 11 days. Some volunteer opportunities include guidance and operational support, event planning, registration, security, team liaison, line judging, medical technology, chaperoning, ceremonies, setup, meals and marketing. Scheduled shifts vary between two, four and eight hour shift.

Fort Wayne can expect to host around 500 athletes and 100 coaches from 40 different countries.

Anyone interested in volunteering or if you want more information visit www.ibsafortwayne2019.com or interested volunteers can contact Beth Moody at 260-483-2100 ext. 245.