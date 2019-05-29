Volunteers gather to help with Celina recovery effort

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): Cleanup continues in Celina, where an EF-3 tornado killed one and injured at least seven people Monday night.

Volunteers have shown up in droves to help those without food or a place to stay. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report a few volunteers have been using their own vehicles to hand out food and water in so-called “food patrols,” while others are working to clear downed trees and pick up storm debris.

Pastor Craig Flack of the Celina First Church of God says people have been “pouring in,” adding Celina is the kind of town where “we kind of take care of our own.”