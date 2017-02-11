Volunteers to assist college-bound students in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re thinking about college, this weekend is a good time to look into it.

On Sunday, financial aid professionals will be volunteering at 40 sites across Indiana, including Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, to help college-bound students with financial aid during “College Goal Sunday.”

Now in its 29th year, College Goal Sunday is a statewide effort created by the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association that has helped more than 90,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) properly and on time.

The Fort Wayne event will be at Ivy Tech’s Coliseum Campus Sunday from 2 to 4pm.