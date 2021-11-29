Voluntary Recall Issued By Proctor & Gamble

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOWO): A Voluntary Recall Has Been Issued By One of The World’s Largest Product Manufacturers.

Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling all lots with expiry through September 2023 of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products sold in the United States to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene detected.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans.

CLICK HERE to see the full list of recalled products.