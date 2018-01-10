Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee holding Orientation Session

INDIANA(WOWO)-The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee is planning to get together tomorrow to hold an orientation session, but is closed to the public. It won’t be long though before Hoosier residents have an opportunity to voice their opinions in the discussions as several meetings are being planned around the state. The open meetings are an opportunity for people to give information and provide input.

All dates, times, and locations of the public meetings will be announced next week. More information about the Indiana Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Program can be found here.