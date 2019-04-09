Visitor restrictions lifted at Allen County healthcare facilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Local healthcare facilities have lifted visitor restrictions.

Effective immediately, Allen County hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes are lifting visitor restrictions put in place last month after a rise in flu activity.

Facilities have been limiting visitors to two per patient at one time, and only visitors who are at least 18 years of age.

Although flu cases are on the decline, seasonal flu activity is still expected to continue for several more weeks.

The Allen County Department of Health warns residents to take the following precautions year-round: