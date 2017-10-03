Visitation today for fallen Fort Wayne Firefighter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Visitation is today for a Fort Wayne firefighter who died during a training exercise last week.

41-year-old Captain Eric Balliet died September 27th after suffering cardiac arrest during a training exercise inside a commercial structure.

A 10am procession saw his body escorted by a Fort Wayne fire engine, Fort Wayne Fire Command Staff, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department from the D.O. McComb Tribute Center on Main Street, past the Law Enforcement and Firefighter Memorial on North Wells Street, to Pathway Community Church on Shearwater Run, where his visitation is from 2pm to 8pm today.

He’ll be laid to rest tomorrow at 11am; details are here.