Visit Fort Wayne releases “2019: Year in Pictures”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tourism specialists Visit Fort Wayne have released a special look back at 2019 for the Summit City.

Seven community publications submitted their top photos and stories from 2019 to help build a gallery overview of the top Fort Wayne stories of the year, as part of an idea by William Rozier, Managing Editor of Fort Wayne Ink Spot.

“We were delighted to help bring Rozier’s vision to life for the second year in a row,” says Kristen Guthrie, VP of Marketing and Communications at Visit Fort Wayne. “And we are so grateful for the seven publications and media outlets who submitted photos to the project. Their combined storytelling presents a wonderful overview of our community in 2019.”

Find the gallery here.